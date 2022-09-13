Disney Cruise Line Unveils Lighthouse Point Destination

Disney Cruise Line unveiled the details and concept art behind its second island destination in the Bahamas, the Lighthouse Point, located on the island of Eleuthera, during the D23 Expo last week, according to a press release.

Disney is collaborating closely with Bahamian artists and advisors to develop a destination that reflects the natural beauty and culture of the Bahamas and brings them to life through Disney storytelling and the assistance of a local cast and crew, according to Josh D'Amaro, experiences and products chairman, Disney Parks.

The latest visualizations revealed by the company portray a beach retreat surrounded by Bahamian artistry. Disney’s second island destination amenities will further include a recreation center, dining options, shops, a water playground, and a cultural pavilion, among others.

Disney has pledged to develop less than 20 percent of the property, to generate 90 percent of the site's energy from solar panels, to use sustainable building practices, and to donate more than 190 acres of privately owned land to the local government. Environmental management programs have already been formed and will be carried out throughout the construction and operation phases in the area.