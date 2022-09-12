Disney Cruise Line Heading to Australia and New Zealand in 2023

Disney Cruise Line is heading to Australia and New Zealand for the first time in fall 2023.

According to an announcement made at the D23 Expo, the company is debuting in the region with the Disney Wonder.

Starting on October 28, 2023, the 1999-built vessel is set to offer 32 two- to six-night cruises in the region, sailing from four different homeports.

With the biggest number of departures, Sydney will welcome the Wonder for 12 cruises through February 2024.

The port of Melbourne follows closely with ten scheduled departures in November, January and February.

Brisbane and Auckland will also see homeport operations, with several cruises departing from both ports in November and December.

Bookings for the Australia and New Zealand itineraries are set to open on September 26, 2022.

As part of the new deployment, the Disney Wonder is also offering positioning cruises that visit Hawaii and the South Pacific.

After completing a summer program in Alaska, the 1,750-guest vessel will sail from Vancouver on a ten-night voyage to Honolulu.

Departing in early October 2023, the itinerary features calls to Hilo, Nawiliwili and Kahului before arriving at its final destination in Hawaii.

Continuing its way to Sydney, the Wonder offers a 13-night cruise South Pacific cruise that sails to American Samoa, Fiji and New Caledonia.

Additional transpacific cruises are available in early 2024, when the ship is set to return to North America.

Previously announced plans for Disney’s fall 2023 season also include a new homeport in the United States.

Starting on November 20, the Disney Dream is debuting in Fort Lauderdale for a series of four- and five-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

Sailing from San Diego, the Disney Magic will return to the West Coast during the period, while the Disney Fantasy and the Disney Wish continue to sail from Port Canaveral.