Virgin Voyages Introduces LetsGoBook Platform with Perks for Travel Agents

Virgin Voyages is celebrating its one-year anniversary with the launch of its booking platform “LetsGoBook”, according to a press release.

The “LetsGoBook” platform was developed with Virgin Voyages travel advisors' feedback and allows all advisors to book clients faster and easier, according to the company.

“Every agent can use the link to make a booking in less than two minutes or choose to share the link with their clients. This new, easy-to-use interface saves. First Mates time on the historically tedious booking process so they can dedicate more time helping their Sailors curate an unforgettable vacation aboard our ships,” explainedJohn Dioro, vice president of North American sales, Virgin Voyages.

Travel advisors can book their guests in five simple steps using virginvoyages.com's streamlined interface. They can also choose to send a dedicated link to their clients via email/text or share it on their social media channels, allowing guests to book themselves while still benefiting from the advisors' program.

“This new technology is the answer to so many pain points for agents. From new and creative ways to market, to ease of booking and reservations coming back to advisors at a later date through a link, this is both innovative and exciting,” commented Carolyn Orr, education manager, KHM Travel Group.

Every new booking made through a travel advisor's unique LetsGoBook link will be automatically connected to their firstmates.com account. Immediately following a booking, agents can view and modify their client's sailing, including adding shore excursions, upgrading cabin categories, adding drink packages, and more.

“Our customer happiness ratings are in the mid-90s and we are seeing rebooking rates at high as 50%, demonstrating to our First Mates that they can feel confident recommending this extraordinary experience to their clients and earning incredible perks while doing so,” said Shane Riley, vice president of international sales, Virgin Voyages.

What's more, the cruise line is rewarding travel agents with a $100,000 USD booking bonus, and the first 2,000 new bookings made through the LetsGoBook link will receive a $50 USD cash commissions bonus. In addition, each booking earns advisors one entry into a seven-night trip to Necker Island contes