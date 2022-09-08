Costa Luminosa Officially Transfers to Carnival Cruise Line

Transitioning from sister line Costa, the Luminosa has officially joined the Carnival Cruise Line fleet today as the newest Fun Ship which will debut from Brisbane, Australia, Nov. 6, 2022.

In Palermo, Italy, this morning, Costa Captain Nicolantonio Palombella handed over the ship to Carnival Captain Adriano Binacchi, with additional leadership team members from both lines in attendance, according to a press release.

“Carnival Luminosa is such an added benefit to our Fun Ship family with her unique itineraries and onboard specialties,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Combining favorites from our fleet and our wonderful crew with some of Luminosa’s own fun features, this ship will surely feel like home to our guests in no time.”

Arriving to Australia in just two months, Carnival Luminosa will sail a variety of seasonal itineraries from Brisbane from Nov. 6, 2022 to April 13, 2023, offering something for everyone, before repositioning for seasonal service from Seattle to Alaska next May, including some exotic, first-time-for-Carnival destinations.

The Carnival Luminosa is a sister ship to the four other Spirit-class ships and will accommodate up to 2,826 guests and 1,050 Carnival crew members.