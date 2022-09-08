Pacific Adventure to Mark Complete Fleet Return to Australia

P&O Cruises’ Pacific Adventure is scheduled to enter the Sydney Harbor this coming Friday, September 9, and become “Sydney’s cruise ship,” according to a press release.

The Pacific Adventure's arrival in Sydney will mark the complete return of P&O Cruises' fleet to Australia, demonstrating the country's $5 billion cruise industry's rebuilding. The vessel will homeport in the Australian city year-round cruising, according to the company.

Carnival Australia and P&O Cruises president Marguerite Fitzgerald and P&O cruise loyalists will welcome the Pacific Adventure into Sydney Harbor, after helping to customize some of her onboard experiences.

On Saturday, September 10, the Pacific Adventure will also become one of the tallest ships ever to sail under the Sydney Harbour Bridge when she relocates from the Overseas Passenger Terminal to White Bay.