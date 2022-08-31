New Entertainment Options Set for MSC Seascape

MSC Cruises today revealed details of the new onboard entertainment options for the MSC Seascape that is set to debut in December.

The highlight will be ROBOTRON, an amusement ride that offers a rollercoaster at sea combined with a personalized DJ music experience, the company announced.

The MSC Seascape will also feature two brand-new virtual reality experiences and a range of other high-tech entertainment designed to be enjoyed by holidaymakers of all ages. ROBOTRON is a state-of-the-art robotic arm with an attached gondola that seats three guests - flying them 53 meters above the sea.

Riders will have an unobstructed 360° view of the horizon as they hang over the edge of the deck, twist and turn upside down in different directions, and flip upside down.

ROBOTRON will offer a personalized DJ experience where guests are invited to curate their musical journey with colours, music preferences and more, according to the cruise line.

Seated on the mixer, guests will find themselves behind the DJ booth, with the rhythm and bass visualized as colorful patterns, pulses of light and people dancing on a giant video screen all while the robotic arm is bouncing and twisting in tempo. Riders can also select their thrill level, making ROBOTRON both a family-friendly and high-thrill experience.

In addition to ROBOTRON, other high-tech entertainment features on board MSC Seascape include:

VR 360° Flight Simulator: An immersive simulator is the ultimate virtual roller coaster experience, complete with VR headsets and impressive special effects. Guests may choose from various worlds in which to dive into a thrill ride like no other.

VR motorbikes: Guests will feel transported into the racing ring, with wind and water effects to complete the experience.

MSC Formula Racer: This activity will place guests in the driver's seat for a thrilling racing simulation game with realistic effects.

Immersive XD Cinema: Using 3D glasses, guests can dive into alternate worlds through this immersive activity, where players will battle it out against zombies, skeletons and more.

Brandon Briggs, SVP Onboard Revenues, MSC Cruises, said, “We are excited to provide guests with endless high-tech entertainment options on board MSC Seascape to meet the desires of adrenaline-seekers looking to experience the latest thrills. ROBOTRON, the first-ever robotic amusement ride to appear on a cruise ship, will create a new standard of fun with an immersive, customised ride experience, unique to each rider. Our additional entertainment options with elements of virtual reality, special effects and simulators will ensure unforgettable experiences that leave guests in awe."

The MSC Seascape will be launched on Dec. 7 in New York at a glittering naming ceremony and will then move to PortMiami for year-round Caribbean sailings, with two different itineraries: