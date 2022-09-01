Cruise Industry In Service Capacity Grows For September

The global restart of the cruise industry continues to move forward in September, with more capacity in service, according to the September edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report from Cruise Industry News.

Capacity is up from August, growing to approximately 595,000 in service berths with 388 ships in service compared to 389 in August.

A handful of expedition ships are spending September out of service, transitioning between Polar seasons and/or charter operators.

In addition, the new 298-guest Evrima from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has been delayed again, this time until August.

Download Here: Cruise Ships in Service Report from Cruise Industry News

Ships starting revenue service include the new Norwegian Prima, Volendam, Sapphire Princess and Viking Polaris, plus the Venus Australis.

Following her Iceland christening in late August with Katy Perry, the Norwegian Prima sails in Northern Europe first before crossing to North America, arriving in New York ahead of her debuts in Galveston, Miami and then Port Canaveral.

For Holland America Line, the Volendam resumes service on Sept. 24, marking the final ship back in service for the Carnival Corporation brand when she sails from Trieste. The 1,432-guest ship has spent the previous few months housing Ukrainian refugees in the Netherlands.

Compared to a year ago, the industry has seen a significant uptick in capacity as last September, just over 200 ships were projected to sail representing approximately 325,000 berths.