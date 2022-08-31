Tarragona

Silversea Cruises Adjusts COVID-19 Protocols to Welcome All Guests

Silver Moon

Silversea Cruises welcomed back all travelers aboard its fleet of ships with adjusted COVID-19 protocols that align closely with many land-based travel options, according to a press release.

Effective September 5, Silversea Cruises will welcome all travelers on board its ships regardless of vaccination status where local regulations allow.

Silversea has also adjusted its COVID-19 testing requirements. Where local regulations allow, vaccinated travelers will not be required to take a COVID-19 test prior to embarkation. Unvaccinated travelers may sail aboard Silversea ships by providing proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen or PCR test within 72 hours prior to embarkation.

Testing and vaccination requirements may differ for select destinations based on local regulations, including but not limited to Australia, Canada and Greece. Where tests are required, all guests must provide proof of a negative test result (printed or digital) at embarkation and should travel with a copy of their test result. Guests should always check local COVID-19 regulations prior to booking a voyage with Silversea. Silversea will advise booked guests and their travel advisors of any relevant local COVID-19 requirements within 30 days prior to sailing.

 

