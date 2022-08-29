Coca-Cola Products Debut on Norwegian Prima

Coca-Cola is back with Norwegian Cruise Line as guests aboard the Norwegian Prima can look forward to soft drinks and more from the world’s largest nonalcoholic beverage company.

Norwegian Cruise Line switched to Pepsi products more than a decade ago, and now Coca-Cola is not only back on the line’s newest and most innovative ship, but should be fleet-wide by the end of the year, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Crews aboard the company’s other ships are said to be switching out soda fountains and bar equipment for the new contract.

Coca-Cola's debut aboard the ship was timed with Prima's debut in Iceland this past weekend with a star-studded christening event and godmother Katy Perry following the ship’s delivery from Fincantieri in Italy.

The Norwegian Prima is one of six Prima-class vessels ushering in a new era of growth for the Miami-based cruise company, which will see ship deliveries through 2027. The Norwegian Viva follows in 2023.

The Norwegian Prima will depart on inaugural voyages to Northern Europe from the Netherlands, Denmark and England beginning Sept. 3, 2022, before making her way to the U.S. market.

She will then sail voyages to the Caribbean from New York City, Galveston, Texas, and Miami in October and November as Norwegian Cruise Line shows off the vessel across multiple markets.

The new ship then settles into homeporting of Port Canaveral, Fla., and Galveston, Texas for the 2023 and 2024 cruise season.