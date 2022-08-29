Former Horizon Arrives in Aliaga for Scrapping

It’s official: the former Horizon is being scrapped in Aliaga, Turkey.

After two years languishing in Greece, the 1990-vessel departed the Elefsis Bay bound for the scrap yard last week.

Out of service since early 2020, the 47,000-ton ship will now be dismantled at the Turkish recycling facility along with other classic cruise ships.

During the process, the vessel’s building materials, fixtures, systems and engines will be removed and sold off for repurposing or reuse.

The Horizon originally debuted in 1990 as Celebrity Cruises’ first newbuild. Built by the Meyer Weft, the vessel was designed to offer premium cruising in North America.

After debuting in the New York-Bermuda route, the 1,450-guest ship served the upscale brand in several destinations, including the Caribbean, Alaska and Canada.

Before leaving the company’s fleet, the Horizon also became the first Celebrity ship to be homeported in Philadelphia and Norfolk.

Transferred to Island Cruises, the vessel became the Island Star in 2005.

A joint venture between Royal Caribbean and First Choice Holidays, the brand focused on the UK family market during summers, while targeting a younger audience in Brazil during winters.

Three years later, the ship was transferred to its final operator: Pullmantur Cruceros. Also a brand of the Royal Caribbean group, the Spanish company used the vessel for itineraries in Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America.

During its 12-year career with Pullmantur, the Horizon also sailed for Croisières De France – the company’s French brand.

With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the entire cruise fleet to a sudden stop in early 2020, the Horizon sailed its last cruise in March of that year.

A few weeks later, the vessel was used to repatriate Pullmantur’s crew members before arriving in Greece’s Elefsis Bay – where it remained for the past two years.

After Pullmantur filled for insolvency in July 2020, the ship was returned to the Royal Caribbean Group along with its fleet mates Monarch and Sovereign – which were beached for scrapping right away.