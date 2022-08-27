Norwegian Kicks Off Inaugural Prima Weekend

The Norwegian Prima celebrated the Art of Iceland at Reykjavik`s famed Harpa Concert Hall in a gala event as the new Norwegian Cruise Line ship prepares for its weekend christening.

Welcoming guests in attendance for the preliminary christening festivities was Richard Ambrose Senior Vice President Entertainment and Cruise Programs at Norwegian Cruise Line who introduced the all-Icelandic performances.

Highlights included known pop singer Briet Isis, the Iceland Dance Company, the Iceland Symphony Orchestra and the Symphony`s Cello Ensemble.

The salute to Iceland and its artists was an original production kicking off the Prima Christening that is to be celebrated on Saturday in Iceland.

The Godmother is Katy Perry who will be performing.