Holland America: Higher Interest for Longer Roundtrip Voyages from U.S. Homeports

Holland America Line is launching its "See the World from Your Doorstep" campaign, highlighting the cruise line's options from U.S. homeports.

The company said that those who want to avoid a long-haul flight can sail roundtrip from Boston; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; San Diego or Seattle with Holland America Line. T

he brand has more cruises over 15 nights roundtrip from the U.S. to destinations around the world than any other cruise line, visiting 225 ports in 91 countries.

"Over the past year we've seen a shift in the way people are vacationing due to the unpredictability of air travel and desire to explore more, and there's higher interest when it comes to longer voyages from our U.S. homeports," said Kacy Cole, vice president, marketing and e-commerce, Holland America Line. "Travelers love the idea of discovering the islands of the South Pacific or Africa's exotic shores with just a simple drive or short flight to one our homeports."

Holland America Line offers four Grand Voyages, all roundtrip from the U.S, for travelers who want to circle the world or explore Africa, South America or Australia. Monthlong cruises include a roundtrip itinerary from San Diego visiting Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas, or a roundtrip departure from Boston visiting Greenland, Iceland, Norway and the British Isles.

In addition to extended voyages, Holland America Line also offers vacations 15 nights or less to popular locales like the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Canada, Alaska and Mexico roundtrip from a U.S. departure port and from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.