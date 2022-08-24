Coral Expeditions Adds Series of Pacific Ocean Sailings

Coral Expeditions has introduced a new series of voyages that will take guests to the East Indies, Komodo, Sulawesi, Borneo and the Indonesian archipelago aboard the Coral Geographer, according to a press release.

The first itinerary in the series, 'In the Wake of the Makassans,' is a 14-night expedition that will depart from Darwin on March 20, 2024. This voyage will follow ancient Makassan trading routes and set a course for Sulawesi, according to the company.

'Sulawesi Circle,' the second of the newly-added sailings will depart Makassar on April 3, 2024, for a 20-night cruise that will explore Sulawesi and the eastern coasts of Borneo. The final voyage of the series, 'Into the Wilds of Borneo' will depart on April 23, 2024. On its way to Singapore, this 14-night voyage aboard the Coral Geographer will call on seaside villages and guests can visit wildlife preserves, and isolated atolls.

Guests will explore the marine environments of the Takabonarate and Wakatobi Marine Parks, as well as Bunaken and Lembeh, throughout the voyages. Other highlights include a behind-the-scenes tour of Camp Leakey, exploration of Banjarmasin's floating markets, and visits to the Bajau tribe's still villages.

Guests aboard the Coral Geographer can also meet the people of Torajaland in the Sulawesi mountains and cruise the black waters of the Nipah waterway through Tanjung Puting's jungle. In addition, they can see endangered wildlife in Borneo's natural conservation sanctuaries, as well as Komodo dragons in the wild, and meet Tana Beru's beachside boatbuilders.