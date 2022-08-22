MSC Cruises Updates Winter 2022-2023 Deployment

MSC Cruises announced an update today to its Winter 2022/2023 program.

MSC Virtuosa will replace MSC Preziosa in Northern Europe, offering the planned “Northern Pearl” sailings—a newly introduced winter itinerary in 2021. The 7-night cruises visit Hamburg (Germany); Zeebrugge, serving Bruges and Brussels (Belgium); Rotterdam (the Netherlands); Le Havre, serving Paris (France); and Southampton, serving London (UK).





MSC Preziosa will be based in Santos (Brazil). The ship will offer a range of mini sailings and 7-night cruises that include Uruguay and Argentina, as well as cruises calling at Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) for New Years and during Carnival in February. MSC Preziosa’s local season will finish with a 22-night Grand Voyage from Santos and Rio de Janeiro to Northern Europe for Summer 2023.





MSC Bellissima will replace her sister ship MSC Virtuosa in the Mediterranean, where she will take over planned 7-night sailings calling at the Italian ports of Genoa, La Spezia and Naples; Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona (Spain); and Marseille (France).