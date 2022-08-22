Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index

MSC Cruises Updates Winter 2022-2023 Deployment

MSC Virtuosa

MSC Cruises announced an update today to its Winter 2022/2023 program.

  • MSC Virtuosa will replace MSC Preziosa in Northern Europe, offering the planned “Northern Pearl” sailings—a newly introduced winter itinerary in 2021. The 7-night cruises visit Hamburg (Germany); Zeebrugge, serving Bruges and Brussels (Belgium); Rotterdam (the Netherlands); Le Havre, serving Paris (France); and Southampton, serving London (UK).

  • MSC Preziosa will be based in Santos (Brazil). The ship will offer a range of mini sailings and 7-night cruises that include Uruguay and Argentina, as well as cruises calling at Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) for New Years and during Carnival in February. MSC Preziosa’s local season will finish with a 22-night Grand Voyage from Santos and Rio de Janeiro to Northern Europe for Summer 2023.

  • MSC Bellissima will replace her sister ship MSC Virtuosa in the Mediterranean, where she will take over planned 7-night sailings calling at the Italian ports of Genoa, La Spezia and Naples; Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona (Spain); and Marseille (France).
Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Malaga

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 162,750 Berths | $46 Billion | View

Remy Cointreau

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

White Glacier

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index