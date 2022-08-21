LTH-Baas Leads the Launch of Ship Energy Efficiency Initiative HEMOS

A multidisciplinary team, under the direction of LTH-Baas AS, recently launched HEMOS, an ambitious initiative with the goal of increasing cruise ships' energy efficiency by 14 percent, according to a statement by LTH-Baas.

LTH-Baas, a provider of ship technical services for passenger and merchant vessels worldwide guided the initiative, which completely transforms how ships manage their heat energy through the use of sophisticated calculation models and dynamic optimization techniques.

Initial findings point to potential for modifying heat flow topology and integrating clever technological technologies in order to boost efficiency and enhance waste-heat recovery. The technology has already drawn interest in the cruise sector and a significant cruise operator has expressed interest by offering a vessel for testing and results verification, according to the company

Holistic Energy Management & Optimization System, or HEMOS, is supported by Horizon Europe. The program’s research activities are supported by the University of Naples Federico II, system engineering by InEpact, and dissemination activities by the Baltic Innovation Agency.

In addition to HEMOS, the company provides a range of energy-efficient solutions, such as advancements in technology and operational effectiveness, SOx Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems (ECGS) installation and maintenance, waste and ballast water management systems, and wastewater Treatment systems. With its wide range of services, the company is committed to making the path to zero emissions as simple as possible.

The company lists Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean among its clients.

The Estonia-based company even received the Innovation Award at Royal Caribbean's Supplier Conference in 2018.