The Port of Seattle Achieves Significant Cut in Emissions in 2021

The Port of Seattle has managed to cut greenhouse gas emissions from its own operations by 46 percent in 2021 over the 2005 baseline, according to a press release.

“Renewable natural gas made this breakthrough possible. We are optimistic that more organizations will make major strides towards zero carbon when the Clean Fuel Standard takes effect in Washington next year,” commented Rya Calkins, commissioner, Port of Seattle.

The ambitious aim of the port to reduce owned and controlled emissions by 50 percent by 2030 was first achieved by the Aviation Division, the first significant operating division to do so. The significant reduction occurred nearly entirely due to the purchase of renewable natural gas made from landfill garbage, according to a statement by the port.

The Port of Seattle predicts to eliminate all carbon emissions from port-owned and port-controlled sources by 2040 and to achieve carbon neutrality, or better, by 2050 for all entities operating at its facilities.

“The biggest challenge ahead of us remains the 99 percent of Port related emissions that come from our aviation, maritime, and heavy transportation industry partners. Which is why the Port continues to push for large scale transformative sources of energy like green hydrogen, sustainable aviation fuels, and renewable wind. Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act moves us closer to reaching these goals,” Calkins added.