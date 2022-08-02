Assa Abloy

Norwegian Viva Floated Out at Fincantieri Shipyard

Norwegian Viva

The Norwegian Viva was floated out of the shipyard in Marghera (Venice) today, only a few days after the delivery of  the Norwegian Prima.

The Viva is the second in a series of six Prima-class ships being built by the Italian shipbuilder for Norwegian Cruise Line Fleet.

Fincantieri said that along with her sister-ships, the Norwegian Viva will form the backbone of the future NCL fleet, at more than 142,500-tons, almost 300 meters long, and accommodating 3,215 guests.

Deliveries are scheduled through 2027 for the six-ship series.

