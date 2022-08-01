Carnival Cruise Line Has Carried 3 Million Guests Since Restart

Carnival Cruise Line has said it has carried three million guests since the restart of guest operations in July 2021, with ships set to reach 110 percent occupancy this summer.

"Carnival set the pace for the industry as the first major cruise line to return to full guest operations in the U.S., and we continue to lead as we now have welcomed three million guests who have enjoyed much-needed vacations," said Carnival president Christine Duffy. "The economic benefit to our homeports and destinations is also significant and we are looking forward to restarting cruise operations in Australia this October."

That expectation is being realized in the increase of guests across the fleet. Carnival saw its total guest count hit the two million mark in May and it has now risen to three million in less than 75 days – an average of 95,000 guests per week, the company said in a statement.

Carnival's five busiest homeports, PortMiami, Fla., Port Canaveral, Fla., Galveston, Tex., Long Beach, Calif., and New Orleans, La., were among the first to resume guest operations and account for 77 percent of all Carnival embarkations and a guest total of 2,324,823, the company said.

Homeports in Tampa, Fla., Charleston, S.C., Baltimore, M.D., Mobile, Ala., Jacksonville, Fla., Norfolk, Va., Seattle, San Francisco and New York, many of which resumed operations this year, have also been key to Carnival's strategy in reaching the three million mark of total guests since restart.

In addition to sailing from all 14 of Carnival's year-round and seasonal U.S. homeports, the cruise line's three-ship deployment to the Pacific Northwest set in motion its largest Alaskan season ever.

The Port of San Francisco is also Carnival's newest seasonal homeport, strengthening its position as the cruise line embarking more guests than any other operator from California.

In all, Carnival ships have made more than 3,000 port-of-call visits at 92 individual ports in 36 countries. Carnival ships have called on Mexico the most with about 800 visits – half of which have been to Cozumel, making it the cruise line's most popular port. After Cozumel (385 calls), the other destinations included in the top five are: Nassau (320 calls) and Half Moon Cay (155 calls) in The Bahamas, Amber Cove, Dominican Republic (159 calls), and Mahogany Bay, Roatan (123 calls).