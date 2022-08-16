Royal Caribbean Group Pandemic Exits: 10 Ships Have Now Left the Fleet

The Royal Caribbean Group has sold a total of ten cruise ships since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the new Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

While most of the exits are related to Pullmantur’s liquidation and Azamara’s sale, four ships have also left the fleet of Royal Caribbean International and Silversea Cruises.

Cruise Industry News looks into the vessels that left the fleet and their fates:

Ship: Monarch

Brand: Pullmantur Cruceros

Year Built: 1991

Original Cost: $300 million

Capacity: 2,390 guests

Tonnage: 73,941

Date: July 2020

Fate: Scrapped in Aliaga, Turkey

Ship: Sovereign

Brand: Pullmantur Cruceros

Year Built: 1988

Original Cost: $185 million

Capacity: 2,322 guests

Tonnage: 73,192

Date: July 2020

Fate: Scrapped in Aliaga, Turkey

Ship: Horizon

Brand: Pullmantur Cruceros

Year Built: 1990

Original Cost: $185 million

Capacity: 1,442 guests

Tonnage: 47,000

Date: July 2020

Fate: Laid-up in Elefsis, Greece

Ship: Empress of the Seas

Brand: Royal Caribbean International

Year Built: 1990

Original Cost: $170 million

Capacity: 1,607 guests

Tonnage: 48,563

Date: December 2020

Fate: Sold to Cordelia Cruises; now sailing in India as the Empress

Ship: Majesty of the Seas

Brand: Royal Caribbean International

Year Built: 1992

Original Cost: $300 million

Capacity: 2,354 guests

Tonnage: 73,941

Date: December 2020

Fate: Laid up in Greece after being bought by Seajets, a Greek ferry operator

Ship: Azamara Journey

Brand: Azamara

Year Built: 2000

Original Cost: $190 million

Capacity: 718 guests

Tonnage: 30,200

Date: January 2021

Fate: Sold to Sycamore Partners along with the Azamara brand

Ship: Azamara Quest

Brand: Azamara

Year Built: 2000

Original Cost: $150 million

Capacity: 710 guests

Tonnage: 30,200

Date: January 2021

Fate: Sold to Sycamore Partners along with the Azamara brand

Ship: Azamara Pursuit

Brand: Azamara

Year Built: 2001

Original Cost: $190 million

Capacity: 710 guests

Tonnage: 30,200

Date: January 2021

Fate: Sold to Sycamore Partners along with the Azamara brand

Ship: Silver Galapagos

Brand: Silversea Cruises

Year Built: 1990

Original Cost: $20 million

Capacity: 100 guests

Tonnage: 4,077

Date: June 2021

Fate: Replaced by a newbuild; laid-up in Panama after being renamed Mantra

Ship: Silver Explorer

Brand: Silversea Cruises

Year Built: 1989

Capacity: 132 guests

Tonnage: 6,130

Date: January 2022

Fate: Sold to a startup named Exploris; leaving the fleet in September 2023