Royal Caribbean Group Pandemic Exits: 10 Ships Have Now Left the Fleet
The Royal Caribbean Group has sold a total of ten cruise ships since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the new Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News.
While most of the exits are related to Pullmantur’s liquidation and Azamara’s sale, four ships have also left the fleet of Royal Caribbean International and Silversea Cruises.
Cruise Industry News looks into the vessels that left the fleet and their fates:
Ship: Monarch
Brand: Pullmantur Cruceros
Year Built: 1991
Original Cost: $300 million
Capacity: 2,390 guests
Tonnage: 73,941
Date: July 2020
Fate: Scrapped in Aliaga, Turkey
Ship: Sovereign
Brand: Pullmantur Cruceros
Year Built: 1988
Original Cost: $185 million
Capacity: 2,322 guests
Tonnage: 73,192
Date: July 2020
Fate: Scrapped in Aliaga, Turkey
Ship: Horizon
Brand: Pullmantur Cruceros
Year Built: 1990
Original Cost: $185 million
Capacity: 1,442 guests
Tonnage: 47,000
Date: July 2020
Fate: Laid-up in Elefsis, Greece
Ship: Empress of the Seas
Brand: Royal Caribbean International
Year Built: 1990
Original Cost: $170 million
Capacity: 1,607 guests
Tonnage: 48,563
Date: December 2020
Fate: Sold to Cordelia Cruises; now sailing in India as the Empress
Ship: Majesty of the Seas
Brand: Royal Caribbean International
Year Built: 1992
Original Cost: $300 million
Capacity: 2,354 guests
Tonnage: 73,941
Date: December 2020
Fate: Laid up in Greece after being bought by Seajets, a Greek ferry operator
Ship: Azamara Journey
Brand: Azamara
Year Built: 2000
Original Cost: $190 million
Capacity: 718 guests
Tonnage: 30,200
Date: January 2021
Fate: Sold to Sycamore Partners along with the Azamara brand
Ship: Azamara Quest
Brand: Azamara
Year Built: 2000
Original Cost: $150 million
Capacity: 710 guests
Tonnage: 30,200
Date: January 2021
Fate: Sold to Sycamore Partners along with the Azamara brand
Ship: Azamara Pursuit
Brand: Azamara
Year Built: 2001
Original Cost: $190 million
Capacity: 710 guests
Tonnage: 30,200
Date: January 2021
Fate: Sold to Sycamore Partners along with the Azamara brand
Ship: Silver Galapagos
Brand: Silversea Cruises
Year Built: 1990
Original Cost: $20 million
Capacity: 100 guests
Tonnage: 4,077
Date: June 2021
Fate: Replaced by a newbuild; laid-up in Panama after being renamed Mantra
Ship: Silver Explorer
Brand: Silversea Cruises
Year Built: 1989
Capacity: 132 guests
Tonnage: 6,130
Date: January 2022
Fate: Sold to a startup named Exploris; leaving the fleet in September 2023