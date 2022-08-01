James Rodriguez Named President and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages

James Rodriguez has been named President and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages, effective August 1.

Bringing more than 20 years of proven success in the industry, he joins the company at a pivotal time of brand development and growth.

With the successful launch of the World Navigator and the upcoming November launch of the brand’s second vessel, the World Traveller, James’ extensive experience in the areas of sales, marketing, operations, human resources and guest experience will be essential in propelling the brand forward in the areas of innovation, trade partnerships and guest acquisition.

“James’ entrepreneurial experience in helping build and market successful brands will be a key advantage as we continue to introduce our new brand to the North American market,” said Mário Ferreira, Chairman of Mystic Invest Holdings, parent company of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “James has an unwavering passion for the cruise industry and a reputation for being a champion of travel advisors. We are confident that, under James’ leadership, Atlas Ocean Voyages will be the best small luxury expeditions cruise line in short order.”

Rodriguez pointed to the Mystic-owned brand’s key differentiators as its strong points: small 200-guest ships that can offer unique itineraries with a strong educational component onboard and expedition team.

“Our core guest is that port collector who loves adventure travel and the type that puts a pin in the map to see where they have gone and haven’t done,” he told Cruise Industry News. “The product has been created for those want an all-inclusive casual-elegant experience that is not stuffy."

Rodriguez said absorbing more capacity was in his wheelhouse, having been at Oceania at its start up coming out of 9/11, and also being there with new ships joining the fleet coming out of the recession.

“The number one priority is that the ships deliver on the brand promise for each and every sailing and that will cultivate a loyal following,” he explained.

Over-delivering on the product will create brand ambassadors who will spread the word about Atlas, he continued.

“Building strong partnerships with the trade is also absolutely essentially to absorbing new capacity,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez began his cruise industry career with Crystal Cruises and subsequently joined Oceania Cruises in 2003 as a key founding team member. At Oceania, he served as Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing and helped build the brand in the areas of omni-channel marketing, sales, corporate communications, loyalty programs, guest services, new product development, sustainability initiatives and corporate philanthropy.