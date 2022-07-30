Quark Expeditions Launches Arctic and Antarctic Sale

Quark Expeditions has introduced a 25 percent sale on specific Arctic and Antarctic itineraries valid until September 30, 2022, as part of its summer sale, according to a press release.

The Ultramarine will take guests to destinations such as Greenland, the Canadian and Norwegian Arctic, and Antarctica, according to the company.

Guests who take advantage of the summer sale will also have the opportunity to learn more about the Greenland Adventure Program, as well as the return of the Northern Lights experience and the sailing to Spitsbergen. The company further offers two more Arctic voyages for the summer season: Introduction to Spitsbergen: Fjords, Glaciers and Wildlife of Svalbard and Greenland Adventure: Explore by Sea, Land and Air.

“The time to visit the planet’s most pristine environments is now. Witness penguins and polar bears in their natural habitats, kayak among icebergs of all shapes and colors, learn about polar explorers and Inuit cultures, and take a polar plunge in the Arctic or Antarctic ocean,” commented Thomas Lennartz, vice president of sales, Quark Expeditions.

“We’ve already completed numerous Arctic trips this season and have earned rave reviews—and high satisfaction scores from our guests. With the ever-diminishing impact of Covid-19, and the lessening—or outright termination—of travel restrictions around the globe, there has never been a better time to travel to the Arctic and Antarctic,” added Lennartz.