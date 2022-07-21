Virgin Voyages Eliminates Pre-Embarkation COVID-19 Testing for Cruises

Virgin Voyages will remove the requirements for pre-embarkation testing, according to a press release.

Virgin Voyages has responded immediately to the CDC’s decision to discontinue their voluntary COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships and will mirror the rest of the travel industry in removing pre-embarkation testing for sailings from July 24 on EU sailings, and from July 27 on US sailings.

Vaccine requirements will remain in place for both Scarlet Lady, operating out of the US, and Valiant Lady in the EU. Virgin Voyages is currently evaluating this policy and will announce further updates in the near future, the company said.

Passenger and crew well-being is the major focus and they continue to follow the advice of their expert medical team. To clarify these updates: