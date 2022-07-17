The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Expands 2024 Mediterranean Season

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has launched its Mediterranean season from April through November 2024 with 21 voyages in the region onboard the Evrima, according to a press release.

The Evrima will make port calls to a number of Greek and Balearic Islands as well as the French Riviera.

The itinerary features 14 new port calls, including visits to Seville in Spain, Sardinia in Italy, Syros in Greece, and Trogir in Croatia, among others. Additionally, the company announced overnight stays in a number of popular destinations, including Casablanca, Monte Carlo, Dubrovnik, and Portofino.

Most cruises aboard the Evrima range from seven to 11 nights and guests can choose from a variety of experiences within the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's "The Shore Collection" for each destination.

During the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix, the company will also provide a variety of additional opportunities that are only available for private charters, with various voyages calling on destinations in Italy, France, and Monaco.

“Our Mediterranean voyages continue to be especially popular, and we are pleased to expand on Evrima’s time in the region, promising more opportunities for our guests to enjoy some of the world’s most sought-after yachting destinations,” said Douglas Prothero, chief executive officer, Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.