All New Global Cruise Ship Index Now Available for Download

The all new 2023 Global Cruise Ship Index by Cruise Industry News is now available for download, providing fleet listings in one easy-to-use file.

The new just-released Excel file showcases data for over 500 cruise ships, listing key metrics such for each ship including cruise line, ship name, build date, guest capacity, crew capacity, shipyard, building cost, length, width and draft, as well as any green technology including shore power and exhaust gas cleaning.

It provides a comprehensive overview of key metrics of the current and future cruise fleet in a sort-able, organized database.

Additional sheets in the downloadable XLS file include ships recently taken out of service, plus start ups.

The database includes all current ships in cruise service as well as the forward-looking cruise ship orderbook as of July 2022.

Click here to download the 2023 Global Cruise Ship Index by Cruise Industry News.