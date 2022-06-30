Scenic Eclipse II Floats Out in Croatia

This week Scenic Eclipse II entered the water for the first time, marked by a ‘float out’ ceremony, at the 3. maj shipyard in Croatia.

The process of managing the construction of the vessel is led by MKM Yachts, a division of Scenic Group, according to a press release.

The 168 meters long and 21.5 meters wide ship is the sister to Scenic Eclipse which launched in 2019.

The Scenic Eclipse II is due to launch in April 2023, with her maiden voyage sailing from Lisbon to Barcelona. This latest vessel will have several enhancements following feedback from guests and crew who sailed on the Scenic Eclipse. In addition to the new features in the Senses Spa, the Scenic Eclipse II will have a newly designed outdoor pool and Panorama Bar on its top deck and will be equipped with a next generation custom-made submarine, the Scenic Neptune II, that can dive down to a depth of up to 200 meters.

Glen Moroney, Chairman and Founder of Scenic Group commented, “This is a big and important moment for all of us at Scenic. Scenic Eclipse II represents improved vision of our pioneering approach in the world of ultra-luxury cruising. We are grateful to be able to build the most technologically advanced discovery passenger ships in the world and to cooperate with shipyards with a long, proud tradition of shipbuilding. We were able to find the suitable partners in the Republic of Croatia and the 3. maj shipyard, and I would like to thank them for their co-operation, as well as all other stakeholders who recognized the seriousness of our intentions and the importance of this project for Croatian shipbuilding on a global scale, primarily Croatian government, Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development (HBOR), OTP Bank and others”