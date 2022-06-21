Manfredi Lefebvre Said To Be Behind Crystal Cruises Ship Purchase

Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio seems poised to enter the luxury cruise market as multiple sources have told Cruise Industry News the former Silversea founder and chairman is believed to be the buyer for the Crystal Serenity and Symphony.

The ships have been sold with the Serenity going for $103 million and Symphony for $25 million.

Legal proceedings in the Bahamas should wrap up soon, according to sources.

Whether Lefebvre bought the ships directly, partnered with a bank or another investment firm, or through another party, remains to be seen.

“He is restarting “Crystal Cruises”,” said one source, while another told Cruise Industry News that Lefebvre already has "people in the Bahamas" where the ships are.

It is unknown whether the brand name and related assets were purchased.

Lefebvre is best known for helping essentially create the luxury cruise market, launching Silversea in the 1990s and growing it aggressively before selling to Royal Caribbean Group in 2018.

Since moving on from Silversea, he has become chairman of the Heritage Group, a private equity player in travel and tourism; and is co-chairman of Abercrombie & Kent, a major player in luxury travel.