Antigua Cruise Port Launches Community Training Series

Antigua Cruise Port announced that it has launched Summer Cool training program to support the professional development of its team members and the growth of the port community.

“Since the launch of Antigua Cruise Port, we have remained consistently invested in the success of our team members, port community, and industry stakeholders. We believe in authentic, open dialogue, and see it as our duty to assist everyone, from our colleagues to our tenants to port community members to achieve success. With this vision in mind, we have added the Summer Cool training series to the list of community outreach activities that we have created since our inception to uplift our community.” said Dona Regis, General Manager.

According to a press release, each monthly 90-minute session will provide attendees with essential details and the latest information about working in and around the cruise port and help them to manage their roles and businesses with ease.

The working groups will include a maximum of twenty-five participants consisting of port workers, ship agents, taxi and tour operators, vendors and retailers.

“One of the major lessons we learned from COVID was how isolated we can feel going through our daily lives without truly connecting with others about the issues that matter to us. This can be especially true for small business owners. We want our port stakeholders to know that they do not have to do it all alone. It can be extremely helpful to connect and learn from each other, but we must create opportunities like this so that people have a chance to do that. By seeing us all as a part of the bigger picture, we can see how important each person is in helping us achieve our collective success. That is what this program is about.” added Regis.