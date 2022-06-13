June Update: The Last Five Secondhand Cruise Ship Transactions
From scrapping deals to sales and charters, Cruise Industry News looks at five key ship transactions that took place recently.
Genting Dream
Capacity: 3,400 guests
Tonnage: 150,000
Year built: 2016
Fate: Chartered by Resorts World Cruises
Date: May 2022
Following the demise of Dream Cruises earlier this year, the Genting Dream was chartered by Resorts World Cruises, a new cruise operator in May.
SH Minerva and SH Vega
Capacity: 152 guests each
Tonnage: 10,000 each
Year built: 2021 and 2022
Fate: Bought by Swan Hellenic
Date: March 2022
Swan Hellenic has exercised an option to buy its two cruise ships, the SH Minerva and the SH Vega, from the Russian leasing company GTLK, which is under EU sanctions.
According to a statement issued by the cruise line in May, both acquisition processes started in March and are now in an advanced stage.
The Taipan
Capacity: 64 guests
Tonnage: 3,370
Year built: 1989
Fate: Sold to German religious organization
Date: May 2022
Formerly operated by Star Cruises, The Taipan was sold to OM Ships, a German religious organization famous for its floating booking shops.
After the transaction, which took place in May, the 32-cabin mega yacht will be renamed Doulos Hope for service as missionary ship around the world.
SuperStar Libra
Capacity: 1,494 guests
Tonnage: 42,285
Year built: 1988
Fate: Beached for scrapping in Aliaga, Turkey
Date: June 2022
The SuperStar Libra was recently beached for scrapping in Aliaga, Turkey. Last operated by Star Cruises, the vessel was serving as an accommodation ship at the MV Werften shipyard in Germany since 2018.
The 1988-built ship had also sailed as the Seaward and the Norwegian Sea during its 30-year cruising career.
Delphin
Capacity: 470 guests
Tonnage: 16,214
Year built: 1975
Move: Beached for scrapping in Aliaga, Turkey
Date: April 2022
Another cruise vessel that recently ended its career in Aliaga, the Delphin arrived at the Turkish ship breaking yard in late April.
The 1975-built vessel had been laid up at a shipyard in Croatia for several years and was reportedly auctioned in March. Built as a Soviet cruise-ferry, the Delphin was popular in the German cruise market and had last served as an accommodation ship.