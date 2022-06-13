June Update: The Last Five Secondhand Cruise Ship Transactions

From scrapping deals to sales and charters, Cruise Industry News looks at five key ship transactions that took place recently.

Genting Dream

Capacity: 3,400 guests

Tonnage: 150,000

Year built: 2016

Fate: Chartered by Resorts World Cruises

Date: May 2022

Following the demise of Dream Cruises earlier this year, the Genting Dream was chartered by Resorts World Cruises, a new cruise operator in May.

SH Minerva and SH Vega

Capacity: 152 guests each

Tonnage: 10,000 each

Year built: 2021 and 2022

Fate: Bought by Swan Hellenic

Date: March 2022

Swan Hellenic has exercised an option to buy its two cruise ships, the SH Minerva and the SH Vega, from the Russian leasing company GTLK, which is under EU sanctions.

According to a statement issued by the cruise line in May, both acquisition processes started in March and are now in an advanced stage.

The Taipan

Capacity: 64 guests

Tonnage: 3,370

Year built: 1989

Fate: Sold to German religious organization

Date: May 2022

Formerly operated by Star Cruises, The Taipan was sold to OM Ships, a German religious organization famous for its floating booking shops.

After the transaction, which took place in May, the 32-cabin mega yacht will be renamed Doulos Hope for service as missionary ship around the world.

SuperStar Libra

Capacity: 1,494 guests

Tonnage: 42,285

Year built: 1988

Fate: Beached for scrapping in Aliaga, Turkey

Date: June 2022

The SuperStar Libra was recently beached for scrapping in Aliaga, Turkey. Last operated by Star Cruises, the vessel was serving as an accommodation ship at the MV Werften shipyard in Germany since 2018.

The 1988-built ship had also sailed as the Seaward and the Norwegian Sea during its 30-year cruising career.

Delphin

Capacity: 470 guests

Tonnage: 16,214

Year built: 1975

Move: Beached for scrapping in Aliaga, Turkey

Date: April 2022

Another cruise vessel that recently ended its career in Aliaga, the Delphin arrived at the Turkish ship breaking yard in late April.

The 1975-built vessel had been laid up at a shipyard in Croatia for several years and was reportedly auctioned in March. Built as a Soviet cruise-ferry, the Delphin was popular in the German cruise market and had last served as an accommodation ship.