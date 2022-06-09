Cruises Cancelled as Norwegian Escape Heads to Drydock in September

Norwegian Cruise Line is cancelling four cruises onboard the Norwegian Escape as the vessel undergoes an unscheduled drydock in September.

According to a letter sent to passengers and travel agents, the 2015-built vessel will be out of service for over a month due to a required shipyard visit.

As a result, the company said, all Norwegian Escape voyages scheduled to sail from September 8, 2022, through and including October 2, 2022, have been cancelled.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” Norwegian added.

Affected guests will automatically receive full monetary refunds of the paid fares to the form of payment provided at the time of reservation.

According to the letter, to “further compensate” for the change, Norwegian is also giving passengers a ten percent discount in the form of a Future Cruise Credit for a future voyage.

Currently cruising in Europe, the Norwegian Escape was set to offer ten- and 11-night cruises to the Mediterranean during the period.

Sailing from Civitavecchia, a port near Rome, the itineraries featured visits to various destinations in Greece, Malta and Italy.

Before kicking off its European summer program, the Norwegian Escape spent a month out of service due to an incident in the Caribbean.

While leaving Puerto Plata on Mar. 14, the 163,000-ton vessel run aground and had to be refloated with the help of tugboats.

Back in the Dominican port, the Escape was said to have suffered minor damage and saw its guests returning to the United States via charter flights to allow for further inspection and repairs.

Four additional cruises were also cancelled before the cruise ship finally resumed its cruising schedule on April 18.

During the period out of service, the 4,200-guest vessel remained docked in Port Canaveral, its homeport during the 2021-2022 season.