Resorts World to Sail to Malaysia and Indonesia from Singapore

Resorts World Cruises will start up from Singapore on June 15, and by July, will be offering port calls in Indonesia and Singapore, according to a press release.

These include sailings to the Bintan and Batam islands in Indonesia, as well as to Kuala Lumpur and Malacca (via Port Dickson) and Penang in Malaysia.

“Resorts World Cruises will be the first cruise line from Singapore to resume cruising to Indonesia with the 2-Night Bintan and Batam Weekend Getaway Cruise starting 1 July 2022. On 3 July 2022, we will also sail from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur and Malacca (via Port Dickson) and Penang in Malaysia. We will continue to include more popular destinations to Phuket and Krabi in Thailand and North Bali in Indonesia from October 2022 onwards to provide our vacationers with more destination options," said Michael Goh, President of Resorts World Cruises.

“We would also like to thank the Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand governments for their ongoing support in launching destination cruises with Resorts World Cruises." he added.

“We are delighted that Resorts World Cruises has added destinations to their cruises as more ports in the region reopen. This strengthens Singapore’s cruise offerings, giving even more options for domestic and international cruisers. STB will continue to work closely with our regional counterparts to reopen more ports and reinvigorate the cruise industry in Southeast Asia,” added Annie Chang, Director, Cruise, Singapore Tourism Board.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Resorts World Cruises and the Genting Dream to the Bintan and Batam islands in Indonesia early July this year. With Resorts World Cruises taking-on a pioneering role to restart destination cruises in Indonesia, we are confident that together, we will rejuvenate the regional cruise tourism industry," said His Excellency Dr. Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia.

Beyond Indonesia, guests can visit multiple destinations in Malaysia from Singapore with the 3-Night Kuala Lumpur and Malacca (via Port Dickson)-Penang Cruise departing on Sundays from July 2 and subsequently the 2-Night Kuala Lumpur and Malacca (via Port Dickson) cruise departing on Wednesdays.