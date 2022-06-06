Entire Seabourn Fleet Back as Sojourn Restarts in Greece

The Seabourn Sojourn is resuming service today, marking the return of the entire Seabourn fleet for Carnival Corporation.

After a 26-month operational pause, the ultra-luxury vessel is welcoming guests back in Greece for an Eastern Mediterranean cruise.

The ten-night itinerary sails from Piraeus to La Valletta and includes visits to nine ports in four different countries, such as Korcula, Croatia, and Sarande, Albania.

During the voyage the 450-passenger vessel will also stop in unusual cruise destinations, including Pylos, Greece, and Mgarr, Malta.

Continuing its first post-pandemic season, the Sojourn is poised to offer additional sailings to the Mediterranean and the Canary Islands through early November.

Before departing on a 140-night world cruise in January, the vessel will also offer a short winter season in the Caribbean.

Second in a series of three ships that also includes the Seabourn Odyssey and the Seabourn Quest, the Seabourn Sojourn entered service in 2010.

The 32,346-ton vessel offers an ultra-luxury product and was designed as a mega yacht.

According to Seabourn, with only 225 suites, the ship has one of the highest space per guest ratios in the industry.

In addition to four restaurants, the vessel offers a host of amenities and features, including two swimming pools, six whirlpools, and several bars and lounges.

In early 2018, the Sojourn was subjected to a major refit that included not only maintenance but also upgrades to suites and several public areas.

The ship’s service resumption marks the completion of Seabourn’s restart plan. After first welcoming guests back in July 2021, the company has gradually reactived its entire five-ship fleet.

Before the Sojourn, the Seabourn Quest was the latest ship to resume revenue service, launching a European program in May.

The company is now planning to welcome guests onboard the new Seabourn Venture. As Seabourn’s first purpose-built expedition ship