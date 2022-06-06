June Update: Here are the Location and Status of the Genting Ships

As more vessels meet their fates, Cruise Industry News has tracked down the location and status of every oceangoing ship that was operated by Genting Cruise Lines when the cruise operator collapsed in January:

Global Dream

Previous Brand: Dream Cruises

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,000 guests

Location: Wismar, Germany

Status: The unfinished Global Dream continues waiting for a potential buyer while sitting at the building dock of the MV Werften in Wismar, Germany.

Earlier this month, the 208,000-ton vessel saw a bidder backing out of a possible deal, leaving two interested parties still in discussions to acquire it.

Crystal Endeavor

Previous Brand: Crystal Cruises

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 200 guests

Location: Gibraltar Anchorage

Status: The Crystal Endeavor continues to wait a decision regarding its future while anchored off Gibraltar.

As a recently built expedition ship, the 200-guest vessel is said to be one of Genting’s most attractive assets.

World Dream

Previous Brand: Dream Cruises

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 3,400 guests

Location: Singapore Anchorage

Status: After being arrested and brought under the management of V.Ships Leisure, the World Dream continues anchored off Singapore.

Unlike the rest of the Genting fleet, the 2017-built vessel continued to sail with guests until early March, when it completed a last cruise to nowhere from its Singapore homeport under the flag of Dream Cruises.

Genting Dream

Previous Brand: Dream Cruises

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 3,400 guests

Location: Marina Bay Cruise Center, Singapore

Status: The Genting Dream is back at Singapore’s Marina Bay Cruise Center after a drydock that adapted it for service under a new operator.

On June 15, the 2016-built vessel is set to launch service for a new cruise line called Resorts World Cruises, kicking off a series of cruises to nowhere from the Port of Singapore.

Explorer Dream

Previous Brand: Dream Cruises

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Port Klang, Malaysia

Status: The Explorer Dream is currently anchored off Port Klang, in Malaysia. As the first cruise ship to resume service in Asia after the COVID-19 pandemic, the 1999-built vessel was formerly operated by Dream Cruises.

After spending most of the last two years sailing around Taiwan, the former SuperStar Virgo arrived in the Malaysia region in March.

Crystal Serenity

Previous Brand: Crystal Cruises

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 980 guests

Location: Freeport, Bahamas

Status: The Crystal Serenity was arrested in February while anchored off the Great Bahama Island – where it remains to the present date day.

Currently docked in Freeport along with the Crystal Symphony, the 2003-built luxury vessel is said to be awaiting auction, which could take place sometime in June.

Crystal Symphony

Previous Brand: Crystal Cruises

Year Built: 1995

Capacity: 848 guests

Location: Freeport, Bahamas

Status: The Crystal Symphony is currently docked in Freeport, Bahamas.

Like its former fleet mate Crystal Serenity, the 1995-built luxury ship was arrested in February and is said to be awaiting a judicial auction, that could take place in June.

SuperStar Aquarius

Previous Brand: Star Cruises

Year Built: 1993

Capacity: 1,529 guests

Location: Southeast Asia

Status: The former SuperStar Aquarius is currently on its way to Bhavnagar, India. The region is home to Alang, one of the largest ship breaking years of the world, which is reportedly the final destination of the former Star Cruises vessel.

After being recently re-flagged and renamed, the 1993-built cruise ship is sailing under the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis as the Arius.

SuperStar Gemini

Previous Brand: Star Cruises

Year Built: 1992

Capacity: 1,472 guests

Location: Port Klang, Malaysia

Status: Another former Star Cruises’ ship expected to be scrapped, the SuperStar Gemini continues anchored off Port Klang, Malaysia.

Like the SuperStar Gemini, the 30-year-old cruise ship saw a change of name and registry and is now called Gem, under the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Star Pisces

Previous Brand: Star Cruises

Year Built: 1991

Capacity: 1,384 guests

Location: Southeast Asia

Status: The Star Pisces is currently on its way to Colombo, Sri Lanka, after several months docked in Malaysia.

The 1991-built vessel is also expected to be beached for scrapping in Alang. Unlike the SuperStar Gemini and the SuperStar Aquarius, however, the Pisces wasn’t subjected to a change of flag and name.

The Taipan

Previous Brand: Star Cruises

Year Built: 1989

Capacity: 64 guests

Location: Penang, Malaysia

Status: The Taipan has recently found a new home in OM Ships, a German religious organization famous for its booking shops.

Currently docked in Penang, the 32-cabin mega yacht was built in the late 1980s and will now be used as missionary ship around the world.

SuperStar Libra

Previous Brand: Star Cruises/MV Werften

Year Built: 1988

Capacity: 1,494 guests

Location: Aliaga, Turkey

Status: After several years serving as a floating accommodation at the MV Werften shipyard, the SuperStar Libra was recently beached for scrapping in Aliaga, Turkey.

Previously operated by Star Cruises, the 1988-built cruise ship was docked at the Genting-owned shipyard in Germany since 2018.