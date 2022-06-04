Costa Pacifica Resumes Service After Two-Year Gap

Another Costa Cruises ship is resuming service today as the Costa Pacifica welcomes guests back in Italy for its first cruise in over two years.

Departing from Bari, the 2009-built vessel is kicking off a program in the Eastern Mediterranean that features weeklong cruises to Greece, Malta and Italy.

Set to be repeated through late September, the seven-night itinerary includes calls in Mykonos, Santorini, La Valletta and Catania.

Continuing its deployment, the Costa Pacifica is offering Western Mediterranean and Canary Island cruises in October and November before crossing the Atlantic in December.

During the 2022-2023 winter, the vessel is set to sail in Southern and Western Caribbean.

Departing from La Romana, Dominican Republic, the seven- to 11-night cruises feature visits to Tortola, Barbados, Grand Turk, St. Lucia, Aruba, Jamaica, Catalina Island and more.

Known as the “ship of music," the Costa Pacifica was built by Italy’s Fincantieri shipyard.

A 114,500-ton cruise ship, it can carry up to 3,780 guests in 1,504 cabins and features interiors designed by architect Joe Farcus.

According to the company, the musical theme not only provides the inspiration for the ship’s interior design and artwork – which includes 308 originals and 5,929 multiples pieces – but is also part of the guest experience.

In addition to its exclusive “soundtrack," that consists of 29 songs by Maestro Mauro Pagani, the Costa Pacifica is equipped with a real recording studio and a theater that can be converted into a state-of-the-art auditorium.

Other features of the ship include the large Samsara Spa, a race car simulator and a central swimming pool area, extending over two decks, with a retractable glass roof and a giant movie screen.

The Costa Pacifica is the first of two ships resuming service for Costa Cruises this month. The vessel will be followed by the Costa Fortuna