Royal Caribbean Set for International Calls on Singapore Cruises

Royal Caribbean International is adding international port calls on cruises to Singapore for the first time after restarting cruising in late 2020.

The Spectrum of the Seas begins cruising to popular destinations in Malaysia on June 30, with calls set for Penang and Kuala Lumpur on new three- and four-night itineraries.

“We are thrilled to be the first cruise line in Singapore to reconnect holidaymakers with Asia’s beautiful destinations once again. The vibrant and culture-rich cities of Penang and Kuala Lumpur have so much to offer, and that is only the beginning,” said Angie Stephen, vice president and managing director, Asia-Pacific, Royal Caribbean International.

“After more than two years, the excitement from guests, both locals and fly cruisers, along with our travel partners is undeniable. Singapore is a top destination in and of itself, and its proximity to neighbouring countries makes it easy to venture out and explore. There’s no better way to take full advantage of this than by taking a cruise, where guests can enjoy the ultimate combination of thrills, entertainment, dining and activities as they sail from one idyllic destination to the next on Spectrum of the Seas.”

“We have been working closely with various governments in Southeast Asia to align on cruise protocols and policies, and are excited to bring back port calls in Malaysia for sailings as a start,” said Annie Chang, Director of Cruise, Singapore Tourism Board. “Port calls will provide more vacation options and we look forward to seeing more first-time and repeat cruisers in the coming year as more ports in the region open up.”