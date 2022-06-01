Cruise Industry Restart: 365 Ships Sailing In June

The global restart of the cruise industry continues to gather positive momentum as 365 cruise ships are set to sail in June, up from just under 350 in May, according to the June edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report from Cruise Industry News.

Among the big news, the largest three brands have their full fleets back in operation, with Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International and Norwegian Cruise Line offering cruises on all their ships.

Eighty three cruise brands are set to operate in June, while the industry is adding approximately 25,000 berths back into service across the world.

MSC is welcoming two ships back into service with the Orchestra sailing on June 4 from Genoa, while the Música follows a day later.

Princess Cruises also adds another ship back into service and welcomes Australia back into the fold with the Coral Princess offering domestic itineraries from Sydney starting on June 16.

Costa is seeing two ships restart, with the Pacifica sailing from Bari on June 4, and the Fortuna launching her Northern European program on June 11.

Up from May, the numbers are dramatically up from just one year ago, as only 28 brands and 74 ships sailed in June 2021, with just 85,262 berths in service.

Download a free copy today of the June edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report from Cruise Industry News.