Explora I Floats Out at Fincantieri

The new Explora I for Explora Journeys has touched water as it was floated out on Monday at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

The ship is the first of four luxury newbuilds for Explora Journeys, MSC's new luxury cruise brand, and will enter service in May 2023.

At the same time, the construction of Explora II, the second ship of the new brand, is proceeding with delivery expected in summer 2024. Ships three and four follow in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

The float-out ceremony was attended, among others, by Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group, and by Fincantieri Chairman, Claudio Graziano, and Fincantieri CEO, Pierroberto Folgiero.

The ships are 64,000 tons each with capacity for just over 900 guests. The order value is more than two billion euro.