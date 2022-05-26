Fire Breaks Out On Carnival Freedom; Now Put Out

A fire has broken out on the Carnival Freedom while the vessel was docking in the port of Grand Turk this morning.

Pictures posted on social media show flames coming out of the ship’s funnel, which was partially destroyed by the incident.

According to onboard reports, guests were sent to muster stations but were later dismissed and allowed to go ashore.

“Earlier this morning, Carnival Freedom's emergency response team quickly activated and extinguished a fire inside the ship’s funnel while the ship was in Grand Turk.,” said John Heald, Carnival’s brand ambassador, in a social media post.

“All guests and crew are safe, and the ship’s guests were cleared by local authorities to go ashore," he added.

Carnival continues to assess the situation, he said, and is “working on all the scenarios” regarding the vessel’s upcoming cruise schedule.

The Carnival Freedom is currently operating a five-day cruise that departed Port Canaveral on May 23. In addition to Grand Turk, the itinerary featured a visit to Puerto Plata, where it docked on May 25.

The ship’s next cruise is scheduled to depart Port Canaveral on May 28.

A Conquest-class ship, the Carnival Freedom originally entered service in 2007.

After a 19-month operational pause, the 2,974-guest vessel resumed revenue service on October 9, 2021.