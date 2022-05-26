Carnival Miracle to Drydock; Radiance to Take Over October and November Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line is making adjustments to its West Coast operations in October and November.

According to a statement sent to guests recently, the Carnival Radiance will temporarily take over some of the Carnival Miracle’s itineraries in October and November as the Spirit-class vessel heads into drydock.

As a result, all cruises onboard the Radiance set to depart between Oct. 17, 2022, and Oct. 28, 2022 have been cancelled.

It was also necessary to cancel the Carnival Miracle’s Nov. 3 and Nov. 8 sailings, Carnival informed.

Both vessels were set to based in Long Beach, with the Radiance offering short cruises to Baja Mexico and the Miracle sailing varied itineraries to the Mexican Riviera and Hawaii.

“We are sorry that your reservation has been cancelled and apologize for the disappointment caused. If you are flexible with your dates, we are confident you will find another Carnival cruise that is filled with an equal amount of FUN,” the company said in the letter.

Affected guests have the option of rescheduling their bookings or receiving a full refund of their cruise fare and any pre-purchased items.

Passengers choosing the first option will have their cruise rate protected for bookings of comparable duration in similar accommodation, Carnival said, and will also receive a $50 onboard credit per stateroom.

In a different statement, the company also informed booked guests of the shortening of Radiance’s Oct. 14 sailing, which will now operate as a two-day cruise.

The sailing was cut short by one day to accommodate a 14-day cruise to Hawaii that was previously set to be offered by the Carnival Miracle and departs on Oct. 16.

Guests who chose to stay booked for the two-day cruise will be offered a one-day pro-rated refund of their cruise fare and also a $50 onboard credit per stateroom.

Pre-paid gratuities and pre-purchased beverage and Wi-Fi packages will also be adjusted to reflect the shortened cruise duration, with refunds being issued to the original form of payment.

According to John Heald, Carnival’s ambassador, the sailings transferred from the Miracle to the Radiance include cruises departing on Oct. 16, Oct. 30, and Nov. 13.