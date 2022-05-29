Denmark Set for Year-Round Cruise Operations

Celebrating 30 years in 2022, CruiseCopenhagen is expecting 326 calls in Copenhagen and 592 calls in total in Denmark during the year.

According to a press release, Denmark will also see year-round operations, with calls in every month during the winter and autumn for the first time ever in Copenhagen.

The achievement is “a result of the cruise network’s sustainability work and promotion of the shoulder season,” CruiseCopenhagen said.

To mark its 30-year anniversary, the network gathered with partners on May 24, during its regular General Assembly.

“30 years is a milestone worth celebrating. I’m proud of all that we have achieved during this time. We have accomplished to make Denmark a recognized cruise destination, position Copenhagen as a leading cruise port in the Baltic Sea region and develop the remaining cruise ports in Denmark,” added Claus Bødker, Director of CruiseCopenhagen.

“Time and again, we have proved that we are a strong business, and furthermore that we are a business that takes responsibility for sustainable development and a sustainable future,” he added.

While the cruise industry faced restrictions during the pandemic, CruiseCopenhagen said it has spent time improving and making changes to become more sustainable, avoid overcrowding in cities and to increase the number of cruise guests in Danish ports.

Among the initiatives is the promotion of the shoulder and off season, implementation of onshore power supply and attraction of expedition cruises.

According to CruiseCopenhagen, the use of shore power is set to be available in Aarhus in 2023 and in Copenhagen in 2024.