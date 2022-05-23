Norwegian Cruise Line Celebrates Escape's Return to Europe

Norwegian Cruise Line has marked the successful return of Norwegian Escape to Europe as she completed her first voyage to the Eastern Mediterranean.

It's the first time the ship has been back in Europe since 2015 and is the company's largest ship in Europe, plus its the first Breakaway-Plus Class ship to sail in European waters for a full-length season.

She will homeport in Civitavecchia, Rome, this summer, offering sailings ranging from seven to 11 nights.

The ship’s itineraries feature calls at ports including Santorini, Mykonos, Naples, and Livorno, and hidden gems, such as Valletta and Messina.

Norwegian Escape will also debut the company's Meet the Winemaker Series in Europe as she sails around the Greek Isles and Italy. The July 17th sailing will feature Certified Angus Beef and notable winemaker Antonio Hidalgo, from the family-owned Spanish Sherry house Bodegas Hidalgo La Gitana. The October 17th edition will be hosted by globally recognised Sandro Bottega of Bottega S.p.A.

Including Norwegian Escape, a total of eight Norwegian ships are sailing in European waters this summer season.

“Europe has always been a bucket list destination for travellers from all over the globe and is a key cruise destination for NCL,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“We strive to offer our new and loyal guests a wide range of destinations and itineraries. We’re excited that this year’s Europe season is our most extensive to date with eight ships and more than 100 ports of call. Our Guest First philosophy compels us to put our guests at the heart of every decision and development we make, which is why we continue to innovate our product offering, as we have done for the last 55 years.”