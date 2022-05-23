Piano Land Completes Major Drydock in China

The Piano Land has just completed a major drydock at the Zhoushan Heavy Industry Shipyard in China.

Currently operated by Astro Ocean Cruise, the former Oriana underwent technical and class work, in addition to hotel upgrades.

The 45-day project featured the overhaul of various equipment of the ship, including the ballast tanks, and the addition of shore power capabilities.

The 69,000-ton vessel also received new hull coating, using an anti-rust, green paint that will further reduce resistance during sailing, helping to increase speed and reduce energy consumption, according to the company.

On the passenger side, the vessel underwent renovation and deep clean of public areas.

Upgrades to hardware and software equipment were also carried out.

Sold off by P&O Cruises after a 23-year sailing career, the former Oriana has been operated by Astro Ocean Cruise since 2019.

The cruise line is a joint venture between CTS (China Travel Services) and COSCO (China Ocean Shipping Group).

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the 1995-built vessel operated a series of short itineraries from major Chinese ports, including Shenzhen and Xiamen, entering service in late 2019.

With capacity for 1,822 passengers, the Piano Land is one the largest local vessels in the Chinese market.

Following the demise of SkySea in 2018, two other local one-ship, home-grown brands remained in the market: Bohai Ferry and Diamond Cruise, each operating a single 838-guest vessel.

Since 2021, Viking Ocean Cruises is also serving the domestic Chinese market through a partnership with China Merchants.

The joint-venture operates the 930-guest Zhao Shang Yi Dun, which previously sailed as the Viking Sun.

Another operator with a joint venture in the market is Carnival Corporation.

As part of its business agreement, the company sold the Costa Mediterranea and the Costa Atlantica to CSSC (China State Shipbuilding Corporation), who serves as Carnival’s the local partner, in 2018.

Despite changing ownership during the pandemic, the 2,100-guest sister ships retain their original names, in addition to Costa’s colors and features.