Windstar Cruises: Summer 2022 Deployment Breakdown

Wind Surf

With all of its cruise ships sailing again, Windstar Cruises is returning to all of its core markets in 2022.

In addition to the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, the company’s small ships and sailing vessels are making their way to Tahiti and Alaska during the upcoming summer season.

Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full program. Here’s the breakdown:

Mediterranean

Star Legend
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 312 guests
Built: 1992
Homeports: Amsterdam (Netherlands), Stockholm (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark) and more
Length: Eight to 10 nights
Itineraries: Greece (including the Corinth Canal), Sicily, Turkey, Israel, Egypt, Sardinia and more  
Sailing Season: August 28 to November 3

Wind Surf
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 312 guests
 Built: 1990
Homeports: Venice (Italy), Barcelona (Spain), Piraeus (Greece), Lisbon (Portugal) and more
Length: Seven to ten nights
Itineraries: Italian and French Rivieras, Monaco, Sicily, Dalmatian Coast, Aegean, Adriatic and more
Sailing Season: April 24 to November 18

Wind Star
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 148 guests
Built: 1986
Homeports: Piraeus (Greece), Barcelona (Spain) and Civitavecchia (Italy)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Greek Islands and Turkey, with visits to Nafplion, Monemvasia, Kusadasi and more, in addition to Western Mediterranean cruises in October
Sailing Season: April 20 to October 29

Northern Europe

Star Legend
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 312 guests
Built: 1992
Homeports: Amsterdam (Netherlands), Stockholm (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark) and more
Length: Eight to 10 nights
Itineraries: Norwegian Fjords, Baltic, Netherlands, British Islands and Western Europe
Sailing Season: May 29 to August 20

Star Pride
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 312 guests
Built: 1988
Homeports: Lisbon (Portugal), Edinburgh (Scotland), Reykjavik (Iceland), Dublin (Ireland) and more 
Length: Seven to 14 nights
Itineraries: Western Europe, British Islands, Norway, Iceland and Greenland
Sailing Season: June 27 to September 6

Tahiti and South Pacific

Wind Spirit
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 148 guests
Built: 1988
Homeports: Papeete (Tahiti)
Length: Seven to 11 nights
Itineraries: French Polynesia, including Tahiti and Tuamotu Islands
Sailing Season: Year-round

Alaska

Star Breeze
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 312 guests
Built: 1989
Homeports: Vancouver (Canada), Seward and Juneau (United States)
Length: Seven, 10 and 11 nights
Itineraries: Alaska and Canada with visits to Juneau, Wrangell, Ketchikan, Sitka, Haines, Prince Rupert, Tracy Arm Fjord and more
Sailing Season: May 20 to August 29

