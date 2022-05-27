Windstar Cruises: Summer 2022 Deployment Breakdown

With all of its cruise ships sailing again, Windstar Cruises is returning to all of its core markets in 2022.

In addition to the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, the company’s small ships and sailing vessels are making their way to Tahiti and Alaska during the upcoming summer season.

Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full program. Here’s the breakdown:

Mediterranean

Star Legend

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 312 guests

Built: 1992

Homeports: Amsterdam (Netherlands), Stockholm (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark) and more

Length: Eight to 10 nights

Itineraries: Greece (including the Corinth Canal), Sicily, Turkey, Israel, Egypt, Sardinia and more

Sailing Season: August 28 to November 3

Wind Surf

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 312 guests

Built: 1990

Homeports: Venice (Italy), Barcelona (Spain), Piraeus (Greece), Lisbon (Portugal) and more

Length: Seven to ten nights

Itineraries: Italian and French Rivieras, Monaco, Sicily, Dalmatian Coast, Aegean, Adriatic and more

Sailing Season: April 24 to November 18

Wind Star

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 148 guests

Built: 1986

Homeports: Piraeus (Greece), Barcelona (Spain) and Civitavecchia (Italy)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Greek Islands and Turkey, with visits to Nafplion, Monemvasia, Kusadasi and more, in addition to Western Mediterranean cruises in October

Sailing Season: April 20 to October 29

Northern Europe

Star Legend

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 312 guests

Built: 1992

Homeports: Amsterdam (Netherlands), Stockholm (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark) and more

Length: Eight to 10 nights

Itineraries: Norwegian Fjords, Baltic, Netherlands, British Islands and Western Europe

Sailing Season: May 29 to August 20

Star Pride

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 312 guests

Built: 1988

Homeports: Lisbon (Portugal), Edinburgh (Scotland), Reykjavik (Iceland), Dublin (Ireland) and more

Length: Seven to 14 nights

Itineraries: Western Europe, British Islands, Norway, Iceland and Greenland

Sailing Season: June 27 to September 6

Tahiti and South Pacific

Wind Spirit

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 148 guests

Built: 1988

Homeports: Papeete (Tahiti)

Length: Seven to 11 nights

Itineraries: French Polynesia, including Tahiti and Tuamotu Islands

Sailing Season: Year-round

Alaska

Star Breeze

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 312 guests

Built: 1989

Homeports: Vancouver (Canada), Seward and Juneau (United States)

Length: Seven, 10 and 11 nights

Itineraries: Alaska and Canada with visits to Juneau, Wrangell, Ketchikan, Sitka, Haines, Prince Rupert, Tracy Arm Fjord and more

Sailing Season: May 20 to August 29