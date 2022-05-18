Resorts World Cruises to Start with Genting Dream

The new Resorts World Cruises will start cruising on June 15 from Marina Bay in Singapore with the Genting Dream.

According to sources, the ship has been chartered to the newly-formed Resorts World Cruises brand by a consortium of banks.

Resorts World Cruises is an extension of Resorts World (a hotel group) and controlled by the Lim family, who owned and operated Genting Cruise Lines.

Bookings open for the ship on May 18.

V. Ships Leisure will be stay on as the technical manager of the vessel.

From June through September the ship will offer two- and three-night cruises with sea days, while starting in September they hope to add in longer cruises with port calls.

Among the players at the new cruise brand are Resorts World Cruises’ CEO and executive director Colin Au and Michael Goh, president and head of international sales of Resorts World Cruises.