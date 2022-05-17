End of an Era as Star Cruises Crew Leave Fleet

The crew aboard the Superstar Aquarius, SuperStar Gemini and Star Pisces are signing off for the final time on May 17, according to sources familiar with the Star Cruises fleet.

With the ships heading to scrap, a new crew is joining each vessel to take them to be recycled with the handover process just about done, according to industry sources.

The trio of ships is expected to arrive soon for dismantling - with scrapyards available in India, Pakistan and Turkey.

It marks the end of the Star Cruises fleet for now and leaves the brand with no tonnage as Genting collapsed earlier this year, leaving ships, suppliers, crew and guests in limbo from the Dream, Star and Crystal Cruises brands.