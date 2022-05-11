Margaritaville at Sea Ready for Big Cruise Debut

Margaritaville at Sea is officially entering the cruise industry with the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, which is fresh off a huge transformation in the Bahamas.

“There are very significant changes onboard, with a lot of emphasis on product delivery and entertainment,” said Oneil Khosa, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea.

The company’s first revenue sailing is May 14 from Palm Beach as the ship will offer two-night cruises to Freeport in the Bahamas with the brand’s Jimmy Buffet theme.

Rebranding from Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line into Margaritaville at Sea, Khosa told Cruise Industry News the brand does not intend to stay a single-ship operation, but the focus in the near-term is on a successful launch with the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, the former Grand Classica.

“There has been an increased response in bookings,” Khosa said. “We have seen a surge in business, and with the ship in action it’s going to accelerate.”

Highlights

Onboard, the ship’s prior fine dining restaurant is now JWB Prime Steak & Seafood, a premium steakhouse currently available at Margaritaville’s resorts and hotels.

In addition is a new show produced just for the ship, Jimmy’s Ship Show, promises to take guests on a musical journey and will feature stories and songs inspired by Jimmy’s bestselling book, “Tales from Margaritaville.”

“We have made changes to the theater, stage and revamped all our audio and video to match a Broadway theater,” Khosa said.

All staterooms on the ship are essentially new with artwork updates, new bedding, carpeting and linens, while all bars have been updated and there is a new aft pool bar.

Having announced the deal in January, the company moved quickly, with a complete product, brand and ship transformation taking place in the span of just four months to bring a major new hotel and resort brand into the cruise industry.

“I’m very excited looking at the summer season. People are getting used to the new norm and the booking curve is pretty healthy for us right now,” Khosa said. “