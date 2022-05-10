Norwegian Cruise Line Adding More Capacity to 4 Prima Class Ships

Norwegian Cruise Line is up-sizing its final four Prima-class vessels, which will grow to 3,550 guests each, compared to 3,215 guests for the Norwegian Prima (launching this summer) and the Norwegian Viva (launching in 2023).

All ships are being built at Fincantieri with scheduled deliveries in 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027.

It represents just over 10 percent more capacity for each vessel and should drive better returns and economies of scale for the cruise brand.

Norwegian Cruise Line revealed the news in an investor presentation as part of its first quarter earnings report on May 10.