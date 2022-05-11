Royal Caribbean Repositioning Ships in 2023; Voyager to Stay in the Caribbean

According to letters sent to booked guests, Royal Caribbean International is repositioning some of its cruise ships for 2023.

Previously set for a summer season in the Baltic Sea, the Voyager of the Seas is now poised to offer a series of cruises in the Caribbean starting on May 21, 2023.

The new program is already available for booking on the company’s website and features an alternating schedule of Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries.

Departing weekly from Fort Lauderdale, the seven-night cruises also include visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private destination in the Bahamas.

Taking the place of the 1999-built ship in Europe, the smaller Serenade of the Seas will offer similar itineraries in Northern Europe.

Sailing from Copenhagen, Denmark and Stockholm, Sweden, the vessel will offer cruises to the Baltic and Scandinavia that depart on the same days as the original Voyager cruises.

Bookings will be moved automatically to the Serenade, Royal Caribbean said in a statement sent to the guests.

The Radiance-Class ship was previously scheduled for a summer season in the Mediterranean.

Now cancelled, the program included eight- to 12-night cruises to Italy, France, Spain, Turkey and Greece departing from Barcelona.

Guests who were booked are being contacted with alternative options.

According to Royal Caribbean, the deployment moves are part of “changes in itinerary planning” and aim to provide guests with “the very best experience.”

A total of eight Royal Caribbean ships are now set to offer cruises to Europe in 2023, including the Symphony of the Seas.

As one of the world’s largest cruise ships, the Oasis-Class vessel will offer seven-night itineraries in the Western Mediterranean.

The Rhapsody of the Seas, the Explorer of the Seas, the Brilliance of the Seas, the Jewel of the Seas, the Anthem of the Seas and the Odyssey of the Seas are also part of the company’s 2023 European program.