MSC Cruises' Summer Shore Excursions Target Sustainability

MSC Cruises’ summer 2022 program of shore excursions will have its strongest ever focus on minimizing the environmental impact of land-based tours and supporting nature-positive activities, the company said, in a press release.

More electric and hybrid shuttle buses will be used for guests to shuttle from ports to places of interest in Denmark, Finland, Norway, Spain and Sweden with MSC Cruises aiming to increase the utilization of green ground transportation in the future.

Low carbon footprint excursions will include 150 bicycle tours available in 21 countries and more sustainable shore excursions called ‘Protectours’ that MSC Cruises first introduced in 2020 will be available.

Up to 70 percent of Protectours will have a low environmental impact thanks to an increase in the number of walking, hiking, bicycling, canoeing and kayaking excursions ashore with many tours set to make a direct contribution to the environment by helping the protection of habitats and species.

Examples of ‘Protectours’ available include planting trees to replenish lost forests in the Greek island of Rhodes, collecting plastic waste from the beaches of the Adriatic sea, nature walking tours in the Bahamas, making eco-friendly jewelry in Helsinki, Finland, urban farming and beekeeping in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, organic rooftop farming in Copenhagen, Denmark and stone cleaning in Scotland.

Marialuisa Iaccarino, Head of Shore Excursions, MSC Cruises said, “Travel and tourism has a very significant role to play in global decarbonization and we need to demonstrate leadership by ensuring that we meet the expectation of travelers who are more aware and engaged in sustainability matters and the protection and enhancement of the natural environment.

“At MSC Cruises we are determined to prove that the industry is a positive and engaged player in driving sustainable tourism.”

MSC Cruises’ summer 2022 shore excursion program will total nearly 1,400 tours, the line’s largest offering to date.