Oceania Cruises: Summer 2022 Deployment Breakdown

Oceania Riviera

With its entire six-ship fleet in service again, Oceania Cruises is offering a complete summer program in 2022.

Returning to all of its core markets, the upper premium brand of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings will sail in four different regions.

While most of its vessels are set to sail in Europe, Alaska and the U.S. East Coast also accounts for a significant part of the company’s deployment.

Cruise Industry News looked into Oceania’s full program. Here’s the breakdown:

Mediterranean

Riviera
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,260 guests
Built: 2012
Homeports: Barcelona and Tarragona (Spain); Trieste, Ravenna and Civitavecchia (Italy); Monte Carlo (Monaco); Istanbul (Turkey); Piraeus (Greece); and more
Length: Seven to 12 nights
Itineraries: Eastern and Western Mediterranean, Adriatic, Aegean and more  
Sailing Season: April 4 to November 14

Marina
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,260 guests
Built: 2011
Homeports: Barcelona (Spain); Trieste (Italy); Lisbon (Portugal); Piraeus (Greece); and more  
Length: Seven to 14 nights
Itineraries: Eastern and Western Mediterranean, Adriatic, Iberia and more 
Sailing Season: April 4 to May 24; October 11 to November 19

Nautica
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 684 guests
Built: 2000
Homeports: Barcelona (Spain); Civitavecchia and Trieste (Italy); Lisbon (Portugal); Istanbul (Turkey); Piraeus (Greece); La Valletta (Malta); Haifa (Israel); and more
Length: Seven to 14 nights
Itineraries: Adriatic, Aegean, Western Mediterranean, Greek Islands, Holy Land, Iberia and more
Sailing Season: April 1 to October 26

Northern Europe

Marina
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,260 guests
Built: 2011
Homeports: Southampton (England); Copenhagen (Denmark); Oslo (Norway); Stockholm (Sweden); and more
Length: Seven to 14 nights
Itineraries: Baltic, Scandinavia, Norwegian Fjords, North Sea and British Islands
Sailing Season: June 5 to September 27

Sirena
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 684 guests
Built: 2000
Homeports: Southampton and Portsmouth (England); Dublin (Ireland); Reykjavik (Iceland); Oslo (Norway); and more
Length: Eight to 18 nights
Itineraries: British Islands, Western Europe, North Sea, Iceland, Scandinavia and Greenland
Sailing Season: May 20 to October 25

U.S. East Coast

Insignia
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 684 guests
Built: 1999
Homeports: New York (United States) and Montreal (Canada)
Length: 11 to 14 nights
Itineraries: Canada & New England and Bermuda, in addition to two special cruises to Greenland and Iceland
Sailing Season: July 5 to October 31

Alaska

Regatta
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 684 guests
 Built: 1998
Homeports: Seattle (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)
Length: Seven to 13 nights
Itineraries: Ketchikan, Juneau, Hubbard Glacier, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, Victoria, Haines and more
Sailing Season: May 25 to August 27

