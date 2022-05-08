Oceania Cruises: Summer 2022 Deployment Breakdown

With its entire six-ship fleet in service again, Oceania Cruises is offering a complete summer program in 2022.

Returning to all of its core markets, the upper premium brand of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings will sail in four different regions.

While most of its vessels are set to sail in Europe, Alaska and the U.S. East Coast also accounts for a significant part of the company’s deployment.

Cruise Industry News looked into Oceania’s full program. Here’s the breakdown:

Mediterranean

Riviera

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,260 guests

Built: 2012

Homeports: Barcelona and Tarragona (Spain); Trieste, Ravenna and Civitavecchia (Italy); Monte Carlo (Monaco); Istanbul (Turkey); Piraeus (Greece); and more

Length: Seven to 12 nights

Itineraries: Eastern and Western Mediterranean, Adriatic, Aegean and more

Sailing Season: April 4 to November 14

Marina

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,260 guests

Built: 2011

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain); Trieste (Italy); Lisbon (Portugal); Piraeus (Greece); and more

Length: Seven to 14 nights

Itineraries: Eastern and Western Mediterranean, Adriatic, Iberia and more

Sailing Season: April 4 to May 24; October 11 to November 19

Nautica

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 684 guests

Built: 2000

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain); Civitavecchia and Trieste (Italy); Lisbon (Portugal); Istanbul (Turkey); Piraeus (Greece); La Valletta (Malta); Haifa (Israel); and more

Length: Seven to 14 nights

Itineraries: Adriatic, Aegean, Western Mediterranean, Greek Islands, Holy Land, Iberia and more

Sailing Season: April 1 to October 26

Northern Europe

Marina

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,260 guests

Built: 2011

Homeports: Southampton (England); Copenhagen (Denmark); Oslo (Norway); Stockholm (Sweden); and more

Length: Seven to 14 nights

Itineraries: Baltic, Scandinavia, Norwegian Fjords, North Sea and British Islands

Sailing Season: June 5 to September 27

Sirena

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 684 guests

Built: 2000

Homeports: Southampton and Portsmouth (England); Dublin (Ireland); Reykjavik (Iceland); Oslo (Norway); and more

Length: Eight to 18 nights

Itineraries: British Islands, Western Europe, North Sea, Iceland, Scandinavia and Greenland

Sailing Season: May 20 to October 25

U.S. East Coast

Insignia

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 684 guests

Built: 1999

Homeports: New York (United States) and Montreal (Canada)

Length: 11 to 14 nights

Itineraries: Canada & New England and Bermuda, in addition to two special cruises to Greenland and Iceland

Sailing Season: July 5 to October 31

Alaska

Regatta

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 684 guests

Built: 1998

Homeports: Seattle (United States) and Vancouver (Canada)

Length: Seven to 13 nights

Itineraries: Ketchikan, Juneau, Hubbard Glacier, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, Victoria, Haines and more

Sailing Season: May 25 to August 27