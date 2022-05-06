Solstice Resumes Service for Celebrity Cruises

The Celebrity Solstice is welcoming guests today for its first post-pandemic cruise.

Ending a 26-month operational pause, the Celebrity Cruises vessel is kicking off a summer program in Alaska.

Sailing roundtrip out of Seattle, the 2008-built cruise ship will offer a series of seven-night cruises to the Last Frontier, with calls in several ports of the state, including Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan.

The itineraries also include panoramic cruising at the Tracy Arm Fjord, in addition to visits to Canada’s Victoria port.

Previously scheduled for a program in Asia, the Solstice is staying in the West Coast for the winter.

Based in Los Angeles, the ship will offer five-, seven-, and eight-night itineraries to the Mexican Riviera and the Pacific Coast.

Extending from September to April, the program includes visits to Puerto Vallarta, Ensenada, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas.

As the leading vessel of the five-ship Solstice-Class, the Celebrity Solstice entered service in 2008 with a series of industry-first features such as the Lawn Club.

One of the highlights of the 2,850-guest ship, the area is described by Celebrity Cruises as a half-acre “country-club” that boasts real, growing grass.

The Celebrity Solstice also offers over ten dining venues, in addition to the AquaClass, the line’s spa-inspired staterooms offering exclusive access to the Mediterranean-influenced specialty restaurant, Blu.

On the overall, the ship’s accommodations are said to be 15 percent larger than the industry average and also offer a high proportion of outside cabins: over 90 percent feature an ocean view, while 85 percent have a private balcony.

With the Solstice now in service, 14 vessels have resumed operations for Celebrity Cruises since the pandemic started.

In April, two ships welcomed guests for the brand: the Celebrity Eclipse and the new Celebrity Beyond.

The Celebrity Infinity is set return on June 25, completing the company’s restart program.